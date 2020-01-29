Scammed Uber driver receives check from local church

An Uber driver fooled in an elaborate scam picks up a check to cover lost fare money and more.

Six On Your Side exposed online conmen who convinced Dawn Howell that they were with Uber security. She gave them her Uber account number and within minutes it was drained.

The pastor of Kingdom Encounters Ministry saw our story and invited Dawn to the Omaha church. Jay West says the Uber driver deserved to be fairly compensated for a night’s worth of rides.

Dawn had $112 stolen from her account.

West said, “Actually I hope you are ok with this we made the check out for a little bit more because we knew you are going to have to go to the bank and change your accounts and everything so I made it out for $150 just to cover some of your other expenses too.”

Dawn Howell responds, “I, I don’t know what to say. The act of kindness is just, I’m humbled by it.”

You don’t usually see an Uber driver giving or getting a hug but Dawn says she’s grateful for the fare donation and plans to pay it forward.

Dawn has already logged 5,500 in nearly four years of Ubering, so she expects plenty of opportunities to help out someone else.

