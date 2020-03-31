Saunders County Corrections employee tests positive for COVID-19, 8 cases confirmed in Douglas County

Douglas County confrms 8 more cases

The Douglas County Health Department has received the preliminary results of 8 more positive COVID-19 cases.

The new cases involve two women in their 20s, two in their 60s, plus a man in his 20s, one man in his 50s, and two men over 70.

According to the release, four of the cases are linked to known cases and two involve community spread. The other cases are under investigation.

Saunders County Corrections employee tests positive for COVID-19

The Three Rivers Public Health Department is working with the Saunders Sheriff's Department to investigate a Saunders County Department of Corrections employee who has tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee is a Douglas County resident who is isolating at home, according to the release.

A contact investigation is underway.

