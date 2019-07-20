Saturday marks 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 moon landing

Saturday is the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing and Neil Armstrong’s famous first steps.

On July 20, 1969, Apollo 11 astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin set foot on the surface of the moon. (Source: NASA/CNN)

On July 20, 1969, the Apollo 11 lunar module became the first manned spacecraft to land on the moon, and Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin became the first people to ever set foot on its surface.

Michael Collins, now 88, circled the moon alone in the command module while Armstrong and Aldrin, now 89, descended to the surface.

Aldrin and Armstrong, who died in 2012, landed on the Sea of Tranquility at 4:17 p.m.

“Houston, Tranquility Base here. The Eagle has landed,” Armstrong radioed.

Armstrong was the first to climb down the ladder, stepping onto the lunar surface at 10:56 p.m. His “That’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind,” is arguably the most famous space line of all time.

The event was watched on television by an estimated 650 million people around the world.

This week, events to commemorate the moon landing have been taking place in the nation’s capital.

An image of the Saturn V rocket that launched the astronauts into space was projected onto the Washington Monument, Armstrong’s spacesuit was unveiled at the National Air and Space Museum, and President Donald Trump paid tribute to the astronauts from the historic mission at the White House.

Vice President Mike Pence is commemorating Saturday’s anniversary at Florida’s Kennedy Space Center, visiting the launch pad where Apollo 11 blasted off.

