Satellite caucus locations now found world wide

From a university in Paris to a living room in Green Valley, Arizona, more Iowans now have the opportunity to caucus through 99 additional satellite locations found around the world.

"The more chance we can open it up to more people and make it inviting to more people to attend, the better we are," Pottawattamie County Democratic chair Scott Punteney said.

Caucuses out of the state and even outside the country will run the same as any other. A trained volunteer will guide participants through the process and submit results.

Many McClure with the Iowa Democratic Party tells Six News, each person is vetted to ensure he or she is an Iowan and only participates in one caucus.

"Pre-registration is the way to do that. So Iowans who are out of state and want to caucus at one of those sights need to pre-register for that sight by January 17th," McClure said.

One site in Council Bluffs is listed as an alternative caucus site. But an administrator with the Rose of Council Bluffs told Six News that's news to her, and they want to be removed.

Iowa Democrats assured us each location volunteered and has gone through a confirmation process before the official site list was released.

"Maybe there was a miscommunication, maybe that sight just hadn't talked to the person that the IDP talked to at that site. But yes, before we announced these we did confirm with the list of hosts that they are satellite sights," McClure said.

For local caucus-goers, they believe expanding accessibility could mean big participation numbers this coming year.

"I think it's just building excitement and momentum and I think we're going to have some huge caucus numbers and a lot of people are excited about the process and getting involved," Punteney said.

You can find the full list of satellite caucus locations at:

https://datastudio.google.com/u/0/reporting/1L0w7K9JSzkTZRgPDRsrLvGagJVq5oLU6/page/ZRd9