Sasse says 'justice denied' for Epstein accusers while others vow to fight on

Sen. Ben Sasse issued a statement Saturday morning when news broke of Jeffrey Epstein's suicide saying that the accusers in the case have been denied justice.

The Nebraska Senator released the following comment:

“As a private matter, our house is praying for both Epstein’s family and the many women who were denied justice in this life. But as a matter of public policy, the government has failed these girls yet again. It is inexcusable that this rapist was not under constant suicide watch. These victims deserved to face their serial abuser in court.”

Meanwhile, a Florida lawmaker and lawyers for some of Jeffrey Epstein's accusers say they will continue to seek justice despite the financier's death by suicide.

State Sen. Lauren Book has pushed for an investigation into the lenient treatment Epstein received while serving a sentence on prostitution solicitation charges in Florida.

She said Saturday that she would push to bring to justice those who helped Epstein even though his accusers will not get their day in court.

Sigrid McCawley is a lawyer for an Epstein accuser. She said "the reckoning of accountability begun by the voices of brave and truthful victims should not end" with Epstein's death.

Another attorney, Spencer Kuvin, said it's clear Epstein "saw that he was going to be held accountable." He said the accusers will continue to seek justice "against those that stood by."