Sasse receives support from President Trump

U.S. Senator Ben Sasse received an endorsement from President Trump Tuesday evening.

Sasse’s spokesman, James Wegman offered this statement in response, “Ben’s grateful for the President’s kind words. They don’t always see eye to eye, but they've built a relationship where they work together when they agree and they wrestle hard when they don’t. That’s a good thing. This underscores what we've been saying: Nebraskans are conservative, Ben's one of the three most conservative senators, and he's going to win the Nebraska way—with hard work and hustle in each of the state's 93 counties."

