Sarpy woman accused of abusing 2 boys may stand trial soon

The case of a Sarpy County woman accused of sexually assaulting two 13-year-old boys may finally go to trial.

A veteran prosecutor said it's one of the longest time spans between arrest and trial he can remember.

Police arrested Christina Greer more than two years ago for allegedly having sex with one of the boys.

About 11 months later another boy came forward with similar allegations.

Greer's trial has been delayed several times due to requests primarily from the defense attorney, most recently moving the trial date from Monday to July 27.

The judge has indicated he would like for the trial to proceed at that time.

By then the case will have been going on for more than 800 days.

