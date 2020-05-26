Sarpy County law enforcement agencies name top cops

Law enforcement in Sarpy County and its communities have honored four of its top cops for the past year. The annual Sarpy County Crimestoppers luncheon had to be canceled due to COVID-19. But awards were handed out individually.

The Papillion Police Department chose Detective Brandon Stigge who is also a member of the FBI Child Exploitation Task Force.

That is a position that requires mental toughness and technical capabilities to track down those who take advantage of children.

In 2019 he consistently showed he was among the best in the unit, advocating for defenseless youth.

Stigge is considered a valuable resource for the Papillion Police Department in guiding other officers.

The La Vista Police Department commanders named Officer James Parisien Jr. as Crimestoppers Officer of the Year.

Earlier this year Parisien responded to a hit and run crash in La Vista. He found the vehicle and more.

An onion lying near a tire.

Using good old fashion police work, Parisien went to the nearest grocery and pulled security camera footage.

He found someone buying onions just a few minutes before the crash.

Through the video and other gumshoe police work he identified the hit and run driver who was cited. It also gave the victim a chance to recover damage costs.

Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Joe Benak received the Sarpy County Crimestoppers award.

Benak has continued to work at a high level on cases and he has used Crimestoppers frequently to help solve crimes.

Benak also worked a difficult child enticement case with multiple victims.

Bellevue Police Department Detective Cassandra Ward has been honored for her tireless work on a murder case.

She was the lead detective on a homicide investigation in 2019. With the assistance of other detectives Ward was able to take three suspects into custody.

Ward interviewed them for hours and eventually obtained a confession from the shooter.

After weeks on the case Ward got warrants for two more suspects. All the suspects in the murder were convicted.