Sarpy County's Takeout Tuesday sees mixed results for small businesses

Takeout Tuesdays have given us a reason to get out of the house and restaurants have had a little over a month to get acquainted with new ways to pay overhead.

Across Sarpy County, some restaurants have thrived through the pandemic as others are staying alive on this takeout Tuesday.

Between Jerzes in Papillion and Golden Bowl in Bellevue, the business has been on different ends for John Stevens and Krystal Warren.

The sports bar manager's staff has gone from 80 to now 10 employees. Just off Highway-370, this business has been seeking help to pay overhead.

Krystal has been in touch with her former employees hoping that one day she can rehire them.

"We have actually a group app, in which everyone's letting people know if they received their unemployment or if anyone's gotten their stimulus check. Everyone is still really in touch. We're trying to keep everybody up to date as best we can,” said Warren.

At Fort Crook Road, John and his staff are preparing for another dinner rush hour. Take out Tuesdays have been huge here.

"We didn't think it was going to have that big of an impact. So now we're ready and have everybody working. Tuesdays are crazy,” said Stevens.

From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. staff will be answering phones and handing off takeout orders, while three delivery drivers take out even more orders on takeout Tuesday.

Both restaurants keep in touch with Sarpy County tourism director Fred Uhe.

"The community has done a great job, kind of rolling around the idea of taking on Tuesday as a curbside carry out. Fortunately, that's even led to some complaints,” said Uhe.

He just reminds you to be patient with employees like Krystal and John.

Uhe says Sarpy county restaurants should expect to continue doing business through to go or drive-thru orders. It’s important for those who can order food - to do so - in order to support local businesses.

