Sarpy County votes on future sewer system

Sarpy County and Cities Water Agency will vote on two resolutions regarding the future of the area’s sewer system.

According to a release, the first will approve OPPD Pilot funds to pay for the costs of building a new sanitary sewer system in southern Sarpy County. OPPD will pay these funds instead of taxes, and if approved will contribute $25 million in Pilot fees. After the initial investment, user fees will fund the operation.

The second option will allow the agency to soft market test to find private partners interested in building and operating the new sewer system. The intention will then be to form a Public-Private partnership to build, operate, and maintain the system, the release states.

The Wastewater Agency will meet at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

