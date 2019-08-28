Sarpy County unanimously approves 2020 budget

Sarpy County unanimously approved its 2020 budget Tuesday and kept the County’s tax levy flat for the fourth year in a row.

The $176 million budget includes additional investments to continue the county’s growth such as more than $22 million for road projects, $3.7 million for a new jail, and $1.25 million for a mental health crisis stabilization center.

“We’re striking a balance with this budget by meeting the immediate needs of a growing county while still saving for the future. And we’re doing it without raising the levy,” said Sarpy County Board Chair Don Kelly. “I commend Chief Financial Officer Conley and his team for their work putting this together.”

According to a release from Sarpy County, the County expects to collect $49.50 million in property taxes, which means 72% of the budget comes from other revenue sources.

According to the release, the owner of a $200,000 home pays $593.80 in property taxes. Under the levy, these taxes support Sarpy County’s 24 hour 911 call center, highly-trained Sherriff’s deputies, a Public Works Department, the Sarpy County Attorney’s Office, the Sarpy County Jail, and other services.

