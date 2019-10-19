Sarpy County to survey for affordable housing

Sarpy County leaders want to see the area grow, but they say housing needs to be met first.

Brett VA / Flickr / CC BY 3.0 US

So, they are conducting a study.

Officials are digging into what housing affordability issues are in the country and that doesn't mean just low income or moderate-income housing.

Carolyn Pospisil is the executive director of the Bellevue Housing Authority, they are conducting a survey that's looking into the population, income, and economic data.

"We know from watching different markets that houses 200k and less are selling within days of being on the market, in the summer that was especially true," said Pospisil.

As far as affordable housing, that was already hard to come by and Pospisil says that vacancy rates in the area extremely low.

The flooding wiped out two Bellevue communities.

"No disaster definitely impacted what we had available, we have a lot of families that have left the county because they couldn't afford to stay here," said Pospisil.

The housing survey is available online through November 13th and hard copies can be picked up at several locations including the Bellevue Housing Agencies, Sarpy County Head Start, or the CIty Clerks Office.