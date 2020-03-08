Sarpy County suspected coronavirus patient tests negative

The Sarpy and Cass County Health Department announced that the patient who visited Mars Middle School with suspected coronavirus has

tested negative for the disease.

The department reminds the public to continue to avoid touching your face, wash your hands, and stay in if you are sick in order to delay the spread of the disease.

COVID-19 symptoms include fever, cough, and breathing difficulties, according to the release. Most people who become ill from this disease will recover with rest, fluids, and fever medication, but the department reminds people to still contact your health provider.