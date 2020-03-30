Sarpy County salon prepares temporarily close down to mitigate COVID-19 spread

Day by day some of us are wondering how we’ll keep up with our hair as health officials close cosmetologists across the metro.

Over the weekend, a Sarpy County salon wondered whether to stay open.

“I thought I had fully prepared myself for it, but my heart sunk,” said Beth Loftis, co-owner of New Era Salon.

The decision was made by the Sarpy-Cass County Health Department.

Cosmetologists in those counties must cease operations starting Tuesday, March 31st in an effort to contain the coronavirus.

“Definitely got a knot in my stomach,” said Loftis.

It was only two days ago when we asked stylist Alysha Fidler about the difficult decision to stay open for the sake of business or close for the health of customers.

At the time, only two stylists were in the shop and only regulars were scheduled to see the salon in order to comply with direct health measures.

“We knew it was coming,” said Fidler.

Co-owner Beth Loftis now joins the growing list of businesses shut down by what many are calling the invisible enemy.

In April, they plan on selling products on their shelves to get by.

“We are a small business. I think everybody has their own comfort zone. We’re trying to find out exactly our comfort zone is in that,” said Loftis.

Customers from across the metro have been calling to get their last appointment in until who knows when.

But on their last day, New Era Salon could only handle regular customers.

“This is a very emotionally charged time… I think everybody’s doing the best that they can right now,” said Loftis.

New Era received about a dozen calls Monday. Some might ask if they can schedule an appointment to have their hair done at their home. They can’t.

Nebraska’s Department Of Health And Human Services limits license holders to practice only at their licensed location.

Other Sarpy and Cass County Businesses that must close include massage therapists, tattoo shops and barbers.

Cosmetologists in Cass, Douglas, and Sarpy counties will be closed until April 30.

Health officials can extend those orders at any time.

