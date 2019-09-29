Sarpy County releases results of underage drinking crackdown

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) -- Authorities in Sarpy County have tallied the results of a September focus on combatting underage drinking.
The Sheriff’s Office participated in several operations with the help of a grant that allowed more than 50 overtime hours for the job. The campaign emphasized enforcement of laws associated with underage drinking and the procuring of alcohol to minors.
The Special Enforcement concluded with a joint operation involving Nebraska State Patrol, Troop A. The operations involved extra patrols in areas of the county affected by underage drinking.
Here are the results:
- One Possession of Controlled Substance (Prescription Medication) arrest
- Four Minor in Possession of Alcohol arrests
- Two Possession of Drug Paraphernalia arrests
- Two Possession of Marijuana arrests
- One Theft by Shoplifting arrest
- One Misdemeanor Warrant arrest
- One Driving Under Suspension arrest
- One Open Container citation
- One Provisional Operators Permit citation
- One Speeding (94 mph in a 45 mph zone) citation
- Four warrant requests for Theft by Shoplifting and Minor in Possession of Alcohol
Funds for the operations were provided by Project Extra Mile.