Sarpy County releases results of underage drinking crackdown

Authorities in Sarpy County have tallied the results of a September focus on combatting underage drinking.

The Sheriff’s Office participated in several operations with the help of a grant that allowed more than 50 overtime hours for the job. The campaign emphasized enforcement of laws associated with underage drinking and the procuring of alcohol to minors.

The Special Enforcement concluded with a joint operation involving Nebraska State Patrol, Troop A. The operations involved extra patrols in areas of the county affected by underage drinking.

Here are the results:



One Possession of Controlled Substance (Prescription Medication) arrest

Four Minor in Possession of Alcohol arrests

Two Possession of Drug Paraphernalia arrests

Two Possession of Marijuana arrests

One Theft by Shoplifting arrest

One Misdemeanor Warrant arrest

One Driving Under Suspension arrest

One Open Container citation

One Provisional Operators Permit citation

One Speeding (94 mph in a 45 mph zone) citation

Four warrant requests for Theft by Shoplifting and Minor in Possession of Alcohol

Funds for the operations were provided by Project Extra Mile.