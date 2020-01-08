Sarpy County man faces victims, sentenced for sexual assault charges

A prosecutor described it as one of the worst sexual assault cases to come through Sarpy County. Now, a Sarpy County man is sentenced to between 40 and 50 years in prison.

Mark Haas faced his victims in court today.

Before today's sentencing, the judge heard from three of the victims. One of the victims telling the judge they have seen and experienced true evil.

Our cameras were not allowed in the courtroom as those victim impact statements were read.

As the judge handed out the sentence-- a sigh of relief coming from victims in the courtroom. The victims were underage when the assaults occurred and occurred over the span of a decade.

Haas was sentenced to between 40 and 50 years for first-degree sexual assault. He also received three years for strangulation, another three years for terroristic threats and one year for third-degree assault.

The judge says he will get credit for time served and will be eligible for parole after 16 and a half years. The prosecution says the sentence is appropriate.

“One of the most severe, extreme cases of sexual assault that we've seen here when it involves three different people over the course of almost ten years. You saw the devastating effect that it had on several families," said Ben Perlman, Sarpy County attorney.

One of the three victims says they want people to know the justice system in Sarpy County works and says they hope this case encourages other victims to speak up.

Mark Haas' attorney declined to speak with us.

