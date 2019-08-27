Sarpy County lowers speed limit on portions of Platteview Road

The speed limit on portions of 84th and Platteview Road has been lowered in an effort to resolve on-going concerns over the safety of the intersection.

From 84th Street to 132nd Street, the speed limit is now 45 mph instead of 55 mph on Platteview Road to Capehart Road.

Stop signs were installed on Aug. 16, initially to provide some relief after two fatal accidents occurred at the intersection over the course of a year.

Jerry A. Patry, 67, died at the intersection in June when her vehicle was t-boned by another vehicle heading northbound.

In 2018, a man was killed attempting to make a left turn when another vehicle heading southbound struck him.

According to an investigation 6 News conducted earlier this month, residents did not believe the stop signs to be enough. Commuters were caught on camera, illegally rolling through the signs.

The Sarpy County Board unanimously voted to lower the speed limit and the signs were placed Monday.

According to a release from Sarpy County, the stop signs and speed limit are just the first steps to long term safety enhancements planned for the road.

“Ultimately, we would want to make Platteview Road a major east-west arterial road. It will be expensive and take time, but our board is committed to making the necessary interim and long-range improvements,” said Commissioner Jim Warren after the stop signs were installed.

