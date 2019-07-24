Authorities looking for tips on crash that killed four Gretna teens

Authorities are looking for information about who provided the alcohol — and where it came from — to the Gretna High School students killed in a crash in June.

In an update Wednesday morning, the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office and County Attorney asked the public to come forward with information to help with the investigation into the deadly crash involving five Gretna High School students.

The June 17 crash left four of the students dead: Abigail Barth, 16, Alexandria Minardi, 15, Kloe Odermatt, 16, and Addisyn Pfeifer, 16, died at the scene; Roan Brandon, 15, was hospitalized in a burn unit following the crash and released earlier this month.

In a previous update last week, authorities said Abigail, the driver of the vehicle, was legally drunk and driving at speeds exceeding 90 mph.

Addisyn was the only person in the crash who did not have alcohol in her system at the time of the crash, authorities said.