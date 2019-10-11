Sarpy County getting new reigstration, titling system

Dealing with titling and registration is never a fun task. But the Sarpy County Treasurer's Office says it's making the process easier for residents.

The Sarpy County Treasurer's Office is located inside the county courthouse. (Source: Sarpy County)

Starting Tuesday, the county — in conjunction with other DMV offices across the state — will switch to a new system called VicToRy. The new system will offer expanded online services such as improved fraud protection and prevention features, and a streamlined process that requires fewer forms from customers.