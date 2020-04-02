Sarpy County first responders will get alerts when called to COVID-19 positive cases' locations

First responders in Sarpy County will have added protection against exposure to coronavirus.

Six on Your Side has learned that 9-1-1 operators in Sarpy County have been provided with a list of addresses where someone who tested positive resides. At last count that’s 20.

If first responders are dispatched to that location they will be discreetly alerted. Only they will have that information.

Sheriff Jeff Davis said his deputies will then know to use masks, gloves and other protective equipment when responding to a call at that address. County health officials are working with first responders on these new procedures.

