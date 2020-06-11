Rescue crews search for missing 8-year-old near Schramm Park

The Sarpy Couty Sheriff's Office and rescue crews responded to Schramm Park State Recreation Area on Thursday evening for a report of a missing child in the Platte River.

Tarie, 8, was wearing a pink and white bathing suit and possibly holding on to a life jacket, though Sarpy County Lt. Dennis Svoboda said in an update Thursday evening that it was unclear whether the girl was wearing a life jacket.

Helicopters, boats, and crews on land are currently searching for her.

Svoboda said authorities initially received several 9-1-1 calls just after 3 p.m., leading them to believe that four or five children were unaccounted for in the area; but once they arrived on scene and sorted through the information from witnesses, they determined the girl the only one missing.

Cass County dispatch initially received the call. Rescue personnel from Gretna, Springfield, and Waterloo also responded, and Nebraska State Patrol aircraft have been assisting in the search.

It's unclear where the girl may have gone into the water, Svoboda said. "This river is a place that's unpredictable."

He stressed the importance of life jackets, especially for children, when near water. At this particular location, he said, depths can range from 6 inches to "over an average adult's head" in a short distance.

Other adults were at the sandbar, as families were out enjoying the afternoon there when events took a turn, Svoboda said.

