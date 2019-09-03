Sarpy County cracking down on car break-ins, one caught on camera

The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office is searching for car burglars in the area and is hoping that a recent video recording will help catch one of them.

The video shows a suspect near 25th and Fairview, south of Bellevue, checking a driver’s side door of a vehicle. An accomplice can be seen in the background.

The pair took personal items from a number of vehicles including a firearm, according to Sarpy County Investigators.

If you recognize the suspect call the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office or Sarpy Crime Stoppers.

