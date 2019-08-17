Sarpy County collects guns, ammo and fireworks on Amnesty Day

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) -- Sarpy County authorities cleared some dangers from the community Saturday as the Sheriff's Office hosted its second Gun-Ammo-Fireworks Amnesty Day.
The event was held in the department's parking lot from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. where the Sheriff's Office combined forces with Omaha Police offering people a chance to drop off unsafe, non-functioning or improperly stored guns, ammunition and fireworks.
Here's what they collected in four hours:
- 30 rifles, 30 pistols, 23 shotguns, and 23 airguns
- 841 lbs of assorted ammunition
- 324 lbs of assorted fireworks
Sarpy County Sheriff Jeff Davis offered his thanks to OPD for the assistance and thanks to the public, "for their high level of participation."