Sarpy County collects guns, ammo and fireworks on Amnesty Day

Sarpy County authorities cleared some dangers from the community Saturday as the Sheriff's Office hosted its second Gun-Ammo-Fireworks Amnesty Day.

The event was held in the department's parking lot from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. where the Sheriff's Office combined forces with Omaha Police offering people a chance to drop off unsafe, non-functioning or improperly stored guns, ammunition and fireworks.

Here's what they collected in four hours:



30 rifles, 30 pistols, 23 shotguns, and 23 airguns

841 lbs of assorted ammunition

324 lbs of assorted fireworks

Sarpy County Sheriff Jeff Davis offered his thanks to OPD for the assistance and thanks to the public, "for their high level of participation."