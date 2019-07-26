Sarpy County bat tests positive for rabies

The Sarpy/Cass Health Department has reported a confirmed case of rabies in a bat found in the county.

This is the first animal this year to test positive for rabies in Sarpy or Cass County. Health officials would like to remind residents that bats are active this time of year, increasing the possibility of exposure to rabies.

Rabies is a virus that affects the nervous system in humans and other mammals. A person can contract rabies through a bite, scratch, or saliva from an infected animal. Potential rabies exposures should not be taken lightly as rabies is generally fatal without preventive treatment. Rabies in humans is 100% preventable through prompt appropriate medical care.

The Health Department provides the following recommendations to protect yourself, your family and pets from rabies:



If a person is bitten or scratched by an unfamiliar animal or bat, wash the area with soap and water and seek medical attention.

Call your local animal control agency to report a bat in your living space. It is important not to touch, hit, or destroy it, and do not try to remove it from your home. It may be possible to test the bat and avoid the need to receive rabies treatment.

Keep vaccinations up-to-date for all dogs, cats, and other pets/animals you own.

Always seek medical assistance if you suspect a rabies exposure for you or your pets.

For more information about rabies, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.