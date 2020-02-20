Sarpy County backing away from charges in Alamo Drafthouse poisoning, at least for now

A few weeks after three people were poisoned at Alamo Drafthouse in La Vista, county attorney Lee Polikov said Thursday morning that his office has no plans at this point to pursue criminal charges in the matter.

"No one has produced any evidence that would implicate any individual or individuals in a criminal act," Polikov said. "Oversight by Liquor Control Commission is the best avenue to address the issues."

The Nebraska Liquor Commission will have a hearing March 10 to decide the fate of Alamo Drafthouse’s liquor license.

Should new details come to light during the hearing, Polikov said he may re-evaluate the decision to pursue charges.

In January, 6 News spoke with two women poisoned by the cleaning solution. The friends were hospitalized before returning home to recover from pain in the chest and throat.

Doctors said Sarah Baker and Dorothy Felker were lucky to be alive.