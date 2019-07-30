Sarpy County Veteran's office and committee to be recognized for their aide to veteran families this year

The Sarpy County Board of Commissioners will recognize the Sarpy County Veterans Service and the Sarpy County Veterans Service Committee Tuesday at 3 p.m. for their efforts in providing service to Veterans and their families.

According to the Sarpy County Board, this past year Veterans received $113 million in compensation and pension benefits. This is more than any other county in the state and is credited to the Veteran’s office and Committee in Sarpy County.

In addition, the Veteran’s Service Office has provided $152,000 in flood-related aide following the floods this spring, according to the press release.

The ceremony will take place during the Sarpy County Board of Commissioners meeting at 3 p.m.

