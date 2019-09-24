Sarpy County Treasurer's Office to launch new titling, registration system

The Sarpy County Treasurer’s Office and the Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles will switch to a new vehicle titling and registration system called VicToRy in mid-October.

According to a release from the Sarpy County Treasurer, the new system will allow employees to provide faster customer service.

“VicToRy moves us decades ahead in terms of technology and will allow our representatives to focus on meeting the needs of our customers in a more timely, efficient manner,” said Sarpy County Treasurer Brain Zuger. “I’m also excited about the potential to add new, modern applications to the system, like an app that can remind you when taxes are due, then allow you to pay right on the app.”

Customers may experience some delays while the office transitions and they ask customers for patience during the learning curve, according to the release. They also encourage those looking to save time to renew vehicle registrations online and pay their property taxes online.

