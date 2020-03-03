Sarpy County Treasurer's Office extending hours, adds check-in app

The Sarpy County Treasurer’s Office will have extended hours beginning April 6 and is offering a new online check-in feature.

The new hours are 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Sarpy County Treasurer Brian Zuger said they are excited to offer residents a more flexible schedule and additional hours.

“We know people are busy and we value their time, so the new hours will make it easier and more convenient to visit our office,” he said.

A new online check-in feature, called QLess, can show residents the best time to visit the office to help minimize lines and wait times.

Users can check-in online or by using the QLess app.

At the office, large TV screens will direct residents to those ready to help them with renewing registration or title a vehicle, for example.

“We are committed to customer service and want to make every visit to our office as easy and efficient as possible. When people check-in online or on the app, they’ll know exactly when to come to the office and never have to wait in line,” Zuger said.

Residents can still avoid lines by renewing their registration or paying property taxes online at the same website.