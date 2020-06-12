Sarpy County Sheriff's Office reminds public of waterway risks, safety tips

The Sarpy County Sherriff’s Office is asking the public to take extra precautions in water environments such as rivers and lakes, as COVID-19 has restricted pools from opening this summer.

Sheriff Jeff Davis asks those planning on frequenting those waterways to be safe and remember the following things:

o Area rivers have undercurrents, sinkholes, snags, and debris hidden below the waterline. Recent rains have caused the rivers to rise, which causes the current to be much faster and adds debris to the water that cannot be seen.

o Sandpits are on private property and you must have permission to use them. Sandpits can be up to 60 feet deep in spots, have uneven shorelines with sudden drop-offs and unstable shores or banks that can cave into the lake if disturbed.

o Abandoned quarries also are on private property and require permission. They also have hidden dangers below the waterline, such as rocks and tree limbs.

o Water temperatures can vary due to the depth of the water, and hypothermia can set in quickly.

• Unlike public pools, there are no lifeguards on duty

o Never swim alone. Always make sure there is someone watching the swimmers.

• Always wear a U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket appropriate for your weight and size

• Know your limitations, including physical fitness and medical conditions

• Swim sober

• Know how to call for help

