Sarpy County Corrections gives to the homeless

The Sarpy County Corrections is making a difference in the homeless community, one plastic bag at a time.

Jamil is at Sarpy County Corrections for community service hours, here he is making mats out of plastic bags to go to the open door mission for the homeless.

So far, 30 have been made.

“The mats can be used to insulate a car in the winter, they can be used for blankets, of course, they can be used to lay on. It will keep you warm and dry,” said Nuzum.

The project was designed by Sheris Nuzum, she’s the juvenile community service coordinator in Sarpy County.

“They keep you dry, they dry fast if they get wet, and they don't harbor bed bugs. They are strong mats and they are made well,” said Nuzum.

It takes about 15 hours to make a mat.

“Yeah, it feels good because it takes time but it’s worth it because there are people who don’t even have a bed to sleep on. Someone donating their plastic bags can help someone sleep better at night,” said Jamil.

If you would like to donate bags, you are asked to call the director.