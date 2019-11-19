Sarpy County Commissioners vote to cut their own pay by $95

The Sarpy County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday voted to lower their own salaries.

Commissioners will be paid $26,000 annual salary for 2021 and 2022, according to a county release. That's down slightly from the $26,095 salary the county posts have each received since 2015.

The chairperson will continue to receive an additional $1,000 for extra duties required of that position, the release states.

“This board is committed to keeping property taxes as low as possible, and to do that we have to hold the line on salaries, including our own,” Sarpy County Board Chair Don Kelly said in the release. “Our compensation package, including benefits and wages, is more than fair. I’m proud that we’re lowering our salaries while other counties are approving large increases.”

The Sarpy County Public Defender salary was also set. That post will receive $147,611.77 in 2021 and 2022, and $149,087.89 in 2023 and 2024, the release states.

State law requires the salaries for all county offices be set before Jan. 15 of the year in which elections are held to fill those offices. Three commissioner seats, as well as the public defender, will be on the ballot in November 2020.