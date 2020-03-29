Sarpy, Cass counties to close beauty industry operations to mitigate COVID-19 spread

Sarpy and Cass Counties will cease all services in the beauty industry beginning March 31 to mitigate coronavirus spread.

According to the release, the measure applies to massage therapy, tattoo shops, barbershops, hair, and nail salons.

"The Sarpy/Cass Health Department continues to collaborate with local and state government partners to monitor and respond to the rapidly evolving COVID-19 situation. Our collective priority is to ensure appropriate public health recommendations and requirements are in place to ensure our residents remain as healthy as possible,” the Health Department said in a press release.

