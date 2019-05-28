San Francisco police chief responds to calls for his resignation over raid of journalist’s home

The mayor and police chief of San Francisco are speaking out after she ordered an independent investigation of a police raid on a journalist's residence.

Chief William Scott admits that mistakes were made. Scott came under fire after police raided the home of journalist Bryan Carmody when a confidential police report was leaked to him.

Chief William Scott admitted mistakes were made and gave up his oversight of the probe.

The police union also suggested he should resign or be fired.

“We have a plan moving forward, we’ll execute the plan. We’re asking for independent investigations to look at the report and the investigation itself and the initial incident so that’s where we are with that,” said Scott when asked if he should be fired. “I don’t want to add more to this than what it already is so.”

At a news conference at the police headquarters Scott said he had nothing to hide.

"The facts haven't changed,” he said. “There are issues, there were mistakes that were made. I'm not going to point fingers publicly. I'm not going to make assessments in front of the press when we're asking for outside eyes to look at this investigation."

Last Friday, the chief requested that an outside agency take over the investigation into the death of former public defender Jeff Adachi after a confidential police report on the lawyer was leaked to freelance videographer Bryan Carmody.

Carmody’s house was later raided by police using what some say was extreme force.

The investigation into the raid is expected to be handled by the Department of Police Accountability.

Scott has apologized for the raid.

It was the mayor who ordered the chief to relinquish control of the investigation into the leak.

"I think at this point my goal is to focus on restoring the public's trust by providing an outside entity for the purpose of dealing with these particular issues," said Mayor London Breed, when asked if she still trusted Scott.

Breed said she isn’t going to get ahead of herself on whether or not the chief needs to go based on calls by the union for his resignation or firing.

Copyright 2019 KGO via CNN. All rights reserved.