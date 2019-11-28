Salvation Army volunteers make Thanksgiving happen for those in need

The Salvation Army’s Kroc Center was loaded with volunteers Thursday preparing and delivering meals to senior citizens in our area.

Dozens donated their time to make sure those in need got a Thanksgiving Day meal. Volunteer drivers took hot turkey dinners to be delivered to those who need them.

Getting those meals ready for the wheels all starts in the kitchen. Chef Kevin Newlin was the maestro directing nearly 50 volunteers running a Thanksgiving Day dinner assembly line. Some of the volunteers had been on hand since 5 a.m.

Chef Newlin said, “The giving from Omaha is plentiful right now. We’re about 30 volunteers heavy. That’s how many are here. We’ve got 30 extra.”

Linda Jergens was one of the volunteers. She was there because she remembers when she was a child and her family needed the dinners. She was helping to prepare Thursday’s meals.

“I’ve been there,” she said. “When I was in second grade my dad lost his job and we got from the Salvation Army, Christmas dinner. I got my Christmas doll. Otherwise I would not have got a present. I felt good getting that. Now I want to give back. They paid it forward to me. Now I want to pay it back. I want other people to have that good feeling because I know what it’s like to be there.”

Linda has volunteered on Thanksgiving Day for 15 years helping others and remembering when she needed help. But on this day more people will have a hot meal because of the hundreds of volunteers like Linda who help make all this happen.

“Here in America we have a lot to be thankful for.”

This is the 28th year the Salvation Army’s Kroc Center has prepared and delivered meals to senior citizens and those in need.