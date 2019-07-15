Salvation Army cooling centers now open in Omaha

To combat this week's heatwave, The Salvation Army is opening four cooling centers around Omaha. Temperatures are expected to climb to the 100-degree mark.

According to The Salvation Army, the cooling centers will offer an air-conditioned space and bottled waters for those who need temporary shelter from the heat. Hours vary depending on location and they're listed below:

Burrows Center (Lobby)

6101 NW Radial Hwy.

402-898-6090

Monday- Friday, 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Krocs Center

2825 Y St.

402-905-3500

Monday- Firday, 8 a.m.- 8 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m.- 7 p.m.; Sunday 12p.m- 6 p.m.

North Corps

2424 Pratt St.

402-451-4048

Monday- Friday, 8:30 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Citadel Corps

3738 Cumming St.

402-553-5694

Monday- Friday, 8:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m.