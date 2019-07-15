Salvation Army cooling centers now open in Omaha

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Mon 4:07 PM, Jul 15, 2019

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT)-- To combat this week's heatwave, The Salvation Army is opening four cooling centers around Omaha. Temperatures are expected to climb to the 100-degree mark.

According to The Salvation Army, the cooling centers will offer an air-conditioned space and bottled waters for those who need temporary shelter from the heat. Hours vary depending on location and they're listed below:

Burrows Center (Lobby)
6101 NW Radial Hwy.
402-898-6090
Monday- Friday, 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Krocs Center
2825 Y St.
402-905-3500
Monday- Firday, 8 a.m.- 8 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m.- 7 p.m.; Sunday 12p.m- 6 p.m.

North Corps
2424 Pratt St.
402-451-4048
Monday- Friday, 8:30 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Citadel Corps
3738 Cumming St.
402-553-5694
Monday- Friday, 8:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m.

 