Salvation Army bell-ringer claims diamond ring as incentive prize

Of all the bell-ringing that Jennifer McKinney did for the Salvation Army this holiday season the one ring that rang a rung above the rest was the one with which she’ll ring in the New Year.

Jennifer McKinney was presented with a $5,000 diamond ring from Borsheims as part of the Salvation Army's bell-ringer rewards program.

Thousands of volunteers rang bells for the Salvation Army’s kettle campaign this year – 6,900 in all. They don’t expect anything but good will in return but life is full of surprises.

On Monday a surprise turned up in the form of a $5,500 diamond ring from Borsheims and it wound up with Jennifer, the winner of the Salvation Army's annual Ringer Rewards Incentive program.

Each week after Thanksgiving different ringers are honored. This is the biggest prize of all.

With son Adam by her side, Jennifer said, “We've been doing it for about four or five years. He always ask to ring the bells. He asks, 'Mom, when are you going to bell ring?’ so we sign up so he can bell ring because he wants to do it."

No doubt they'll be back at the Salvation Army's red kettles again next year.