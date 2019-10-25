Salvation Army and Walmart seek volunteers for November Toy Drive

The Salvation Army and Walmart are hosting a nationwide Toy Drive on Saturday, November 9 at Walmart’s across the nation.

According to a release, the drive will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and volunteers will be ringing bells and collecting toys at 11 Walmart’s in the metro area.

Volunteers are needed at the following locations:

•3201 Manawa Center Dr. in Council Bluffs

•1800 N. 16th St. in Council Bluffs

•10504 S. 15th St. in Bellevue

•11350 Wickersham Blvd. in Gretna

•16960 W. Maple Rd. in Omaha

•12850 L St. in Omaha

•6304 N. 99th St. in Omaha

•5018 Ames Ave. in Omaha

•18201 Wright St. in Omaha

•1606 S. 72nd St. in Omaha

•8525 S. 71st Plz. in Papillion

All those interested in volunteering are encouraged to head to the Salvation Army website to sign up.

