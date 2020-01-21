Sale of Collins unit not expected to cut Cedar Rapids jobs

Officials say British-based BAE Systems will maintain a presence in the Cedar Rapids area after it completes a deal to acquire Collins Aerospace's military GPS business.

BAE announced Monday that United Technologies Corp. had agreed to sell the GPS business for $1.925 billion.

The Gazette reported that a BAE spokeswoman says plans are for the GPS business’s 675 employees to stay in their Collins facilities until the deal closes. Those workers then would become employees of BAE Systems and transition to a new facility in the Cedar Rapids area.

The spokeswoman says it's not clear where and when that would occur.