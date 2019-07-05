Safety a concern as part of the holiday clean-up

As the metro resets after the holiday the job is part clean-up and part precaution.

Brian Leimbach was busy cleaning up his fireworks Friday. The fireworks look good while celebrating but they contain harmful chemicals that can get into the water system if they're not properly thrown away.

“I got my leaf blower out, got it all into a pile, made sure we put some water on it in the trash can and it didn't take more than five minutes to do that,” Leimbach said.

Taking an extra few minutes out of your day to make sure everything is cleaned up not only makes the community look nicer, it also prevents accidents from happening later on.

“Certainly, there's always the chance that some of it, too, might not have exploded all the way. You have that possibility if the kids are out playing and what not, car runs over it.”

If you haven't had the chance to properly dispose your unused fireworks, you can do that Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Seymour Smith Park.