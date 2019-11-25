Safe driving tips: Winter weather travel over the holiday weekend

Nebraska Department of Transportation is preparing for this week’s looming weather forecast with about 40 snow-removal trucks available for the Omaha-metro.

There are an expected three winter storms to impact travelers over the holiday weekend.

Austin Rowser, with the city of Omaha, says, “We are watching the forecasts and planning accordingly. We will have our full crew available when necessary.”

Travel on Interstate-80 is expected to be impacted after the first storm on Tuesday, according to NDOT. They remind drivers that high winds paired with heavy snowfall will result in reduced visibility and possibly icy roads.

Workers and equipment will be out to clear the highways and monitor changing conditions starting Tuesday and through the weekend, according to a release from NDOT.

“This latest wave of storms looks to have a significant impact on a majority of the state,” said NDOT Director Kyle Schneweis. “This is the first major storm of the season and it is anticipated to be a significant one during one of the highest travel times of the year. Drivers are encouraged to be informed about weather and road conditions before making the decision to travel. We urge caution if you must travel during this winter storm and know before you go.”

Up to date road conditions are available through 511 Nebraska’s Advanced Traveler Information System, as well as through NDOT’s Plow tracker.

If you must travel NDOT recommends you do so prepared. Food, water, and warm clothing are highly recommended as well as making sure to travel on well-established roads.

Drivers should also be cautious of the snowplows on the roads. NDOT says that you should travel at 25-30 miles per hour if you are approaching a plow, allow them plenty of room, and never pass them on their right side.

Other safe driving tips can be found on NDOT’s website.

