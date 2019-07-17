Saddle Creek Bridge construction ruffling historian feathers

Construction on the Saddle Creek Bridge is ruffling feathers, but Omaha Public Works tells 6 News that safety concerns forced their hand.

The bridge, built in 1934 under "New Deal" construction, was inducted into the U.S. Register of Historic Places in 1992.

"For whatever reason — whether it's age or something hit it — we don't know," said Todd Pfitzer of Public Works. "But it damaged the south side of the bridge."

Monday night, construction started on the Saddle Creek Bridge after Omaha Public Works received some troubling phone calls that debris could drop on vehicles passing below.

"We were concerned there could be a danger of some kind for parts of that falling," Pfitzer said.

With the stones removed and the danger of the falling debris eliminated, cars continue to drive safely under and over the bridge.

The fate of the removed stones is unknown.

"I'm sure they were just scrapped," Pfitzer said."They're probably in a dumpster somewhere. I don't know the answer to that."

That uncertainty is what has Lincoln Highway historian Nils Erickson upset.

"They totally destroyed them with a hammer drill," Erickson said. "They're gone in a dump truck, dumped in little bits."

Erickson is talking about the curbstones; they originated in the 1800s.

He tells 6 News during that time, people would dig a trench and bury these stones with the tops of them partially exposed in order to make roads.

You can see the stones intact on the northside of the bridge.

"They're irreplaceable," Erickson said. "You can't go back to the 1800s and find 100 curbstones that were destroyed last night in this project."

The history buff wants the bridge restored.

"Probably what needs to happen is what happened with the Dundee underpass," Erickson said. "Private donations restore it to its former grandeur."

Public Works said that with the side of the bridge looking the way it does, they're sure there will be plans to do something to fix it.

What those plans are and when that will actually happen, they don't have an answer.