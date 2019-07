A two vehicle crash knocked out electricity to a portion of Omaha early Sunday morning as power lines toppled.

The accident happened around 1:45 a.m. at 74th and Blondo.

Two SUVs crashed causing live power lines to come down. Some street lights went dark.

While our 6 News crew was at the scene OPPD was already working on repairs at the Village at Grant Square apartment complex parking lot.

One of the vehicles wound up in someone's yard.