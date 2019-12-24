SUV driver dies in north Omaha crash

Police say a driver died in the crash of his sport-utility vehicle early Tuesday morning in north Omaha.

Officers dispatched to the crash site a little before 2:40 a.m. found the wrecked SUV in the roadway. It appears the driver overcorrected to the right after his westbound SUV struck the median.

Police say the SUV then struck a retaining wall and came to rest back on the traffic lanes.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Police identified him as 47-year-old Michael Parker Sr., who lived in Omaha.