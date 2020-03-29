SUNDAY COVID-19 UPDATES: More Nebraska counties added to health measure

Below is a review of Sunday's local, state, and national developments in the COVID-19 outbreak.

11:01 a.m. -- Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Saturday the state's fourthCOVID-19 directed health measure will include Burt, Cuming, Madison and Stanton Counties until May 6.

The DHM imposes limits on public gatherings, restaurants and bars.

10:34 a.m. --A study by UNMC, Nebraska Medicine and NSRI researchers announced findings on Sunday with new evidence of environmental contamination of patient care areas from the virus which causes COVID-19.

