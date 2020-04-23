STORM WEEK: Flash Flooding Safety

Flash flooding is the #2 weather related cause of the death in the country. Here are some simple reminders to help you stay safe during a flooding event.

Never drive through flooded roadways as you never know the state of the road underneath the water level. It could easily have washed away in the flood waters.

The common phrase to remember if you encounter floodwaters is "Turn Around, Don't Drown"

As little as 6 inches of moving water can knock you off your feet.

12 to 18 inches of moving water is enough to carry away your vehicle.