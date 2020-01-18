SHOCKING VIDEO: Iowa trooper, civilian narrowly escape sliding truck

Video from the Iowa State Patrol shows a very close call just east of the metro in Atlantic, Iowa. A pickup truck slides off Interstate-80 right into a delivery truck that was stuck in the snow on the side of the road.

The Iowa State Patrol tells 6 News, this shows why we need to be careful in the conditions we have seen.

The trooper and a civilian narrowly escaped this incident and the driver of the out-of-control pickup truck, as well as his passengers, were not seriously hurt.

