SCAM ALERT: Omaha couple's loan lifeline goes wrong

An Omaha couple down on their luck suddenly got a sign of hope, but a discovered heartbreaking outcome is a warning to others.

As Bill recovers from a stroke, his wife Pam believed she got what the doctor ordered for the couple’s financial ills.

Asking us not to use last names Pam provided their bank account number to an alleged loan agent who direct deposited checks totaling $4,000.

“I thought alright we can get above water, Christmas time is around the corner,” said Pam.

But the money didn’t come cheap. Pam bought $1,000 in cash cards and the lender required photos of access codes on the back.

“And they would go online and use them,” said Pam.

But the loan checks bounced after the couple used the money so they owe their bank and the cash cards are drained.

“I got scammed,” said Pam.

The total loss was $5,000.

“They pulled the rug out of underneath me and I guess that’s what pisses me off and I fell for it. I’m mad at myself more than anything else,” said Pam.

Six On Your Side called the phony lender.

The scammers are hijackers of trusted names trying to fool victims into believing the sales pitch is legitimate.

The regional BBB president, Jim Hegarty, says don’t be fooled.

“They’re saying the BBB is recording these calls and we’re somehow involved in this. You certainly want to confirm that with us before you take that kind of bait,” said Hegarty.

The BBB suspects foreign scammers took Pam and Bill, so their money is likely gone for no good.

“The moment somebody needed help it’s crazy somebody would do that, somebody is that mean,” said Pam.

In our recording of a loan scam, you hear the crooks reading a script to get bank account information.

“User name and the password. Once the customer receives the loan amount into his account he can change his user name and password.”

If they want a loan fee paid with cash cards you know that’s a red flag.

