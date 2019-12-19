SCAM ALERT: OPPD warns customers of new phone app scamming strategy

We know the holidays are a busy time for scammers, but OPPD tells us there's a new wrinkle in the scammer's strategy to rip you off.

It involves a money stealing smartphone app.

At least one customer tells OPPD they got a robocall asking them to call back.

When the customer called back the scammer instructed the customer to download an app and make a payment.

If the customer didn't the scammer claimed the customer's power would be disconnected.

OPPD reminds us representatives would never cold-call a customer demanding immediate payment.

