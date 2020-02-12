S.C. officials to share new information in case of missing 6-year-old

The search for missing Faye Swetlik, 6, has entered day three and officials say they are ready to share more information.

At 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, there will be an update from police.

The investigation is currently focused on the neighborhood where Faye lives and the home she shares with her mother and grandmother.

Swetlik’s family said they last saw her playing in the yard Monday, Feb. 10 after school around 3:45 p.m. They reported her missing to police around 5 p.m.

As many as 250 law enforcement personnel have been combing the Churchill Heights neighborhood questioning neighbors and stopping vehicles that were coming in and out of the area.

Authorities said Tuesday there is no evidence Faye was abducted. Investigators said they have not ruled out any possibilities that she may have walked off or fell somewhere and is in distress.

Officials said they have found some useful surveillance footage and that Faye’s mother, father and her mother’s boyfriend have all been cooperative during the investigation.

During their investigation, authorities have towed two cars from the property where Faye lives, believing that they could be useful. They did not provide more details on this.

They’ve received nearly 80 tips in her case and out of those tips, officials say they’ve begun to follow up on about 50 of them.

Police will provide more information on the investigation into Faye’s disappearance at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday.

There are numerous rumors circulating among the community about the case but the information in this story is all that police have confirmed at this time.

Faye is a white girl with shoulder-length strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes. She’s 3-foot-10-inches tall and weighs about 65 pounds. Officials said she has a speech impediment and is lactose intolerant.

Officials ask anyone who sees Faye or has any video that could help find her to call 803-205-4444.

