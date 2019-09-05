S.C. boy, 6, uses money saved for Disney World trip to feed Dorian evacuees

A generous 6-year-old boy from South Carolina decided to use his birthday money to buy food for Hurricane Dorian evacuees passing through his town.

Jermaine Bell, who will soon turn 7, served nearly 100 people using his own birthday money. (Source: WJBF/CNN)

Jermaine Bell, who turns 7 on Sept. 8, is a little boy with a big heart. He was saving his birthday money for a trip to Disney World, but with Hurricane Dorian coming, he changed his mind, wanting to find a way to help coastal South Carolina evacuees.

"I wanted to be generous and live to give,” Jermaine said. "The people that are traveling to go to other places, I wanted them to have some food to eat, so they can enjoy the ride to the place that they're going to stay at."

Jermaine spent his Disney World birthday money on hot dogs, chips and water to hand out for free.

Standing on the side of the highway in Allendale, S.C., he used two handcrafted signs to make sure he got evacuees’ attention. He ultimately served nearly 100 people.

While Jermaine’s grandmother, Aretha Grant, was helping him pass out food, she witnessed even more acts of kindness from the 6-year-old.

"He actually even prayed for a family while they were here in reference to their house being OK when they got back, so that was really tear dropping,” Grant said.

Grant wants her grandson to see how blessed he is during these tough times.

"Knowing that they couldn’t take everything and we were able to have a house, so that's the blessed part that he should be thankful for,” she said.

Jermaine hopes when Hurricane Dorian is over, his birthday celebration can continue.

"I want to go to Animal Kingdom and see lots of lions and have a ‘Lion King’ party,” he said.

Disney representatives have expressed interest in finding a way to make this generous little boy’s dreams come true.

